BRIEF-Cybg delivered first statutory profit before tax in 5 years £77m (fy2015 loss of £285m)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc
* Delivered first statutory profit before tax in 5 years £77m (fy2015 loss of £285m)
* With 9% increase in operating profit before impairment losses (£260m; fy2015 £237m)
* 39% increase in underlying profit before tax (£221m; fy2015 £159m)
* Statutory loss after tax (£164m; fy2015 loss £229m) driven by legislative changes affecting accounting treatment of deferred tax asset
* 6.2% underlying growth in deposits across retail and sme
* 4.7% loan growth
* 6.5% growth in mortgages
* Net interest margin (nim) stable - 226 bps, 3 bps increase versus fy2015
* Core sme book grew 6.1%. Over £2.2 billion of new loans and facilities granted, 15% up on fy2015
* Cost reduction programme on target - £729m underlying costs
* We are investing in our future, with an investment programme in next 2 years of over £350m in part to unlock potential of cybg's digital platform which will drive improvements in our customer experience and distribution capabilities.
Cet1 ratio remains strong at 12.6%, consistent with guidance