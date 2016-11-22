FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cybg delivered first statutory profit before tax in 5 years £77m (fy2015 loss of £285m)
November 22, 2016

BRIEF-Cybg delivered first statutory profit before tax in 5 years £77m (fy2015 loss of £285m)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc

* Delivered first statutory profit before tax in 5 years £77m (fy2015 loss of £285m)

* With 9% increase in operating profit before impairment losses (£260m; fy2015 £237m)

* 39% increase in underlying profit before tax (£221m; fy2015 £159m)

* Statutory loss after tax (£164m; fy2015 loss £229m) driven by legislative changes affecting accounting treatment of deferred tax asset

* 6.2% underlying growth in deposits across retail and sme

* 4.7% loan growth

* 6.5% growth in mortgages

* Net interest margin (nim) stable - 226 bps, 3 bps increase versus fy2015

* Core sme book grew 6.1%. Over £2.2 billion of new loans and facilities granted, 15% up on fy2015

* Cost reduction programme on target - £729m underlying costs

* We are investing in our future, with an investment programme in next 2 years of over £350m in part to unlock potential of cybg's digital platform which will drive improvements in our customer experience and distribution capabilities.

* Cet1 ratio remains strong at 12.6%, consistent with guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho)

