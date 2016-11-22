FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca resumes cancer trials after FDA lifts partial hold
#Healthcare
November 22, 2016 / 7:25 AM / in a year

BRIEF-AstraZeneca resumes cancer trials after FDA lifts partial hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca head and neck cancer trials resume new patient enrolment as fda lifts partial clinical hold

* Us fda has lifted partial clinical hold on enrolment of new patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (hnscc) for clinical trials of durvalumab as monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab or other potential medicines.

* Phase iii kestrel trial has already re-opened for new patient enrolment at some clinical study sites and eagle trial is expected to resume recruitment shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

