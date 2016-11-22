BRIEF-AstraZeneca resumes cancer trials after FDA lifts partial hold

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca head and neck cancer trials resume new patient enrolment as fda lifts partial clinical hold

* Us fda has lifted partial clinical hold on enrolment of new patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (hnscc) for clinical trials of durvalumab as monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab or other potential medicines.

* Phase iii kestrel trial has already re-opened for new patient enrolment at some clinical study sites and eagle trial is expected to resume recruitment shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)