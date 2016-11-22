FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Grieg Seafood: Grieg family sold 1.8 mln shares
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 22, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood: Grieg family sold 1.8 mln shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Salmon farmer Grieg Seafood Asa :

* Grieg Seafood ASA says Kvasshøgdi AS has today sold 1,000,000 shares in Grieg Seafood at a price of nok 79 per share and Grieg Shipping II AS has sold 824,565 shares in Grieg Seafood at a price of nok 79 per share

* Grieg Seafood ASA says Arctic Securities as acted as manager and bookrunner for transaction

* The selling shareholders are owners and members of the Grieg Group that holds a majority holding in the Company, through Grieg Holdings AS, Grieg Limited AS, Ystholmen AS and Per Grieg Jr. privately

* Following the transaction the Grieg Group controls 58,961,996 shares, corresponding to approximately 52.8 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company

* The Grieg family is committed to continue to be a majority and strategic long-term owner and represented on the Board of the Company

* Grieg Seafood shares trade down 1.5 pct to 79.75 at GMT 0803 vs up 0.7 pct to 657.8 in Oslo Bourse main share index Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

