BRIEF-Grieg Seafood: Grieg family sold 1.8 mln shares

* Grieg Seafood ASA says Kvasshøgdi AS has today sold 1,000,000 shares in Grieg Seafood at a price of nok 79 per share and Grieg Shipping II AS has sold 824,565 shares in Grieg Seafood at a price of nok 79 per share

* Grieg Seafood ASA says Arctic Securities as acted as manager and bookrunner for transaction

* The selling shareholders are owners and members of the Grieg Group that holds a majority holding in the Company, through Grieg Holdings AS, Grieg Limited AS, Ystholmen AS and Per Grieg Jr. privately

* Following the transaction the Grieg Group controls 58,961,996 shares, corresponding to approximately 52.8 per cent of the outstanding shares in the Company

* The Grieg family is committed to continue to be a majority and strategic long-term owner and represented on the Board of the Company

* Grieg Seafood shares trade down 1.5 pct to 79.75 at GMT 0803 vs up 0.7 pct to 657.8 in Oslo Bourse main share index