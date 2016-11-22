BRIEF-Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group says hy revenue hk$ 21.53 billion versus hk$28.12 billion

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd

* Hy revenue hk$ 21.53 billion versus hk$28.12 billion

* Core operating profit was down by 29.5% to hk$1.71 billion in 1hfy2017

* Interim and special dividends declared are hk6.0 cents and hk15.0 cents per share

* Hy same store sales of jewellery business in Mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau recorded a decline of 20.9% and 25.7%, respectively

* Hy profit for period attributable to shareholders hk$ 1.22 billion versus hk$ 1.56 billion

* "While short term volatility is expected to persist, we are confident in the long-term prospects of the greater China jewellery business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: