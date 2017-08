Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd :

* Shengmu Holding entered into milk supply framework agreement with Shengmu Pangu

* Agreement in relation to purchase of organic raw milk by group (excluding Shengmu Pangu) from Shengmu Pangu

* Unit enters into agreement for sale & purchase of cows with Shengmu Pangu & feed supply agreement with Sijichun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: