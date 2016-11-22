FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Shineway Pharmaceutical says units received air pollution prevention scheduling order
November 22, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Shineway Pharmaceutical says units received air pollution prevention scheduling order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :

* units in shijiazhuang city, hebei province received (shijiazhuang city air pollution prevention scheduling order)

* Order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in shijiazhuang city to suspend production

* Sales of group's products can be fulfilled in short term out of its inventories

* "no material adverse effect is expected on group's business situations in near future"

* order states that shijiazhuang municipal government decided to implement strict regulatory measures on industrial enterprises in shijiazhuang

* "order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in shijiazhuang city to not resume production unless approved by shijiazhuang municipal government" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

