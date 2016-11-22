BRIEF-China Shineway Pharmaceutical says units received air pollution prevention scheduling order

Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :
* units in shijiazhuang city, hebei province received (shijiazhuang city air pollution prevention scheduling order)
* Order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in shijiazhuang city to suspend production
* Sales of group's products can be fulfilled in short term out of its inventories
* "no material adverse effect is expected on group's business situations in near future"
* order states that shijiazhuang municipal government decided to implement strict regulatory measures on industrial enterprises in shijiazhuang
* "order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in shijiazhuang city to not resume production unless approved by shijiazhuang municipal government" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: