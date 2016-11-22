FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Option sells Innolumis; announces management changes
November 22, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Option sells Innolumis; announces management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Option NV :

* Announces sale of Innolumis Public Lighting BV and Public Lighting BV

* Sale of Innolumis strengthens co's cash position and enables focus on core competencies

* Transaction provides opportunity to continue to operate in going concern mode moving into 2017

* As part of agreement Option will continue to bring its engineering expertise to Innolumis on a contractual basis

* Jan Callewaert has asked Board of Directors to be relieved of his function of Executive Chairman of Board to become full-time CEO

* Board has appointed Jan Callewaert as CEO

* Board has appointed Francis Vanderhoydonck - current member of Board - as interim Chairman of Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

