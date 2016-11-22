BRIEF-Option sells Innolumis; announces management changes

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Option NV :
* Announces sale of Innolumis Public Lighting BV and Public Lighting BV
* Sale of Innolumis strengthens co's cash position and enables focus on core competencies
* Transaction provides opportunity to continue to operate in going concern mode moving into 2017
* As part of agreement Option will continue to bring its engineering expertise to Innolumis on a contractual basis
* Jan Callewaert has asked Board of Directors to be relieved of his function of Executive Chairman of Board to become full-time CEO
* Board has appointed Jan Callewaert as CEO
* Board has appointed Francis Vanderhoydonck - current member of Board - as interim Chairman of Board