BRIEF-Celesio H1 adj EBIT down at 157.1 million euro

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Celesio AG :

* EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) for continuing operations saw a decrease of 36.0 per cent to 146.3 million euro ($155.77 million) in first half of fiscal 2017

* Group revenue came to 10,376.3 million euro in the first half of fiscal 2017 (01/04/2016 - 30/09/2016), a decrease of 2.8 per cent

* Company maintains its revenue outlook for fiscal 2017

* Exchange rate effects and the sale of the Norwegian and Swedish businesses to McKesson corporation had a negative impact on the result

* Now expects 2017 EBIT adjusted, on a constant currency basis and excluding prior year disposals, to be slightly below fiscal 2016

* Adjusted for special effects, EBIT decreased to 157.1 million euro compared to 235.5 million euro in the first half of fiscal 2016

* Overall negative exchange rate effects related to the british pound on EBIT adjusted amounted to 12.7 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)