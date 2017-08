BRIEF-Charles Voegele: settlement of offer with Sempione Retail expected on Dec. 16

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* Sempione retail, subject to settlement of offer, holds 82.62% of all listed Charles Voegele shares after offer period

* Minimum acceptance rate is satisfied and Sempione Retail declares offer successful

* All merger control approvals received

* Additional acceptance period to run from Nov. 23, 2016 until Dec. 6, 2016, 4.00 p.m. CET

* Settlement of offer expected on Dec. 16, 2016

* Sempione Retail confirms intention to delist Charles Voegele shares after settlement