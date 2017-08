Nov 22 (Reuters) - Melhus Sparebank :

* FSA (finanstilsynet) says Melhus Sparebank shall have pillar 2 requirements of 3.3 pct of calculation basis for risks not covered by pillar 1

* Pilar 2 requirements take effect on Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)