Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Unit Nocart signs agreement for delivery of power plants to Zambia

* Memorandum of Agreement selects nocart as supplier of complete power plants for their upcoming projects

* Approximate value of this project for Nocart is estimated at 100 million euros

* Project is expected to be be delivered during 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:

