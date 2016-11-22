FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group: 9-mth combined ratio stable at 97.9 pct
November 22, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vienna Insurance Group: 9-mth combined ratio stable at 97.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe :

* Premiums rise to around 7.0 billion euros ($7.43 billion)in the first three quarters

* Combined ratio stable at 97.9 percent in the first three quarters

* Group investments including cash and cash equivalents were 36.5 billion euros as of Sept. 30, 2016

* 9-month VIG’s profit (before taxes) of 301.3 million euros means it is on target in terms of profit development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

