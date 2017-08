Nov 22 (Reuters) - PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Q3 operating loss 9.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.1 million) versus loss 9.4 million crowns year ago

* Proposes to carry out fully underwritten rights issue of 70 million crowns at subscription price of 7 crowns per share

* Q3 other income 2.3 million crowns versus loss 2.4 million crowsn year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5391 Norwegian crowns)