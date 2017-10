Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :

* Hammerson raises 400 mln stg in US private placement transaction

* Signed agreement with 11 institutional investors from US, UK for placement 400 mln stg notes with maturities at 7, 9, 11 and 14 years

* Placement will fund in January 2017 and will repay short term bank facilities used for recent acquisitions in Dublin and Birmingham