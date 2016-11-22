FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Walt Disney and Hong Kong government to expand Hong Kong Disneyland
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Walt Disney and Hong Kong government to expand Hong Kong Disneyland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Multi-Year expansion of hong kong disneyland announced by the walt disney company and hong kong government

* Walt disney-plans call for expansion to be funded through cash equity injections from hong kong disneyland's shareholders,units of co,hong kong government

* Walt disney company and hong kong government proposed $1.4 billion multi-year expansion of hong kong disneyland

* Says share of project cost to be funded by company and government will be approximately $650 million and $750 million

* Two shareholders have agreed on development plans Source text for Eikon:

