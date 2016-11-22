Nov 22 (Reuters) -
* Multi-Year expansion of hong kong disneyland announced by
the walt disney company and hong kong government
* Walt disney-plans call for expansion to be funded through
cash equity injections from hong kong disneyland's
shareholders,units of co,hong kong government
* Walt disney company and hong kong government proposed $1.4
billion multi-year expansion of hong kong disneyland
* Says share of project cost to be funded by company and
government will be approximately $650 million and $750 million
* Two shareholders have agreed on development plans
