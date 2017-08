Nov 22 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive pharmaceutical ab says Q3 loss before tax was sek 34,290,000 (53,948,000)

* Neurovive pharmaceutical ab q3 net revenues were sek 0 (0) and other operating income was sek 16,000 (74,000) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)