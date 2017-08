Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dividend Sweden AB (publ) :

* Capensor Capital has acquired total of 1 million A-shares in Dividend Sweden, at 1.25 Swedich crown per share

* After transactions capensor capital owns totally 1.5 million a shares and 2.7 million B-shares, corresponding to 7.38 pct of capital and 23.57 pct of votes

