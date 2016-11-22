BRIEF-Lavendon urges investors to take no action over TVH offer

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lavendon Group Plc :

* Response to TVH Group N.V. announcement

* Confirms that it received an unsolicited approach from tvh after lavendon's half year results in august 2016

* Board concluded that it was unable to proceed with recommended offer on concerns of execution risk, potential disruption to business

* Board advises shareholders to take no action at this stage. A further announcement will be made in due course