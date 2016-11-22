FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corporation announces issue of 25 million drawdown shares
November 22, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corporation announces issue of 25 million drawdown shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Yuuzoo Corporation Limited

* Issuance And Listing Of 25 Million New Shares In Yuuzoo Corporation Limited

* Issued an aggregate of 25 million drawdown shares on 22 november 2016 at an issue price of s$0.1593 per share.

* Drawdown of s$4 million will be utilised for company's further plans for business development and growth

* New shares are expected to be listed and quoted on main board of SGX-ST

* After issuance ,total issued and paid-up share capital of company has increased from s$88.4 million to s$91.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

