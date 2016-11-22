FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-IOI Properties qtrly net profit 189.6 million rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - IOI Properties Group Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 189.6 million rgt versus 115.5 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 899.5 million rgt versus 595.3 million rgt

* "Malaysian property sector is expected to consolidate"

* Residential property market is expected to remain soft

* "Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group's performance is expected to be satisfactory"

* There was no dividend paid by the company during this financial quarter ended 30 September 2016 Source text : (bit.ly/2gxoMIK) Further company coverage:

