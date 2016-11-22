BRIEF-IOI Properties qtrly net profit 189.6 million rgt

Nov 22 (Reuters) - IOI Properties Group Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 189.6 million rgt versus 115.5 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 899.5 million rgt versus 595.3 million rgt

* "Malaysian property sector is expected to consolidate"

* Residential property market is expected to remain soft

* "Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group's performance is expected to be satisfactory"

