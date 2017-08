Nov 22 (Reuters) - CTS Eventim :

* 9-month stable CTS Group revenue of 576.2 million euros ($613.36 million) versus 577.5 million euros in previous years period

* 9-month normalised group EBITDA slightly increased to 107.7 million euros (previous year: 107.2 million euros) due to an undisputed growth dynamic in online ticketing

* Continues to expect a solid business development in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)