9 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Communications updates on issuance of green financial bonds
November 22, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Communications updates on issuance of green financial bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd :

* issued "2016 bank of communications co., ltd. Green financial bonds" in national inter-bank bond market of china

* Issue has been completed on 22 november 2016 with a total issuing scale of rmb30 billion

* proceeds raised from issue will be used to satisfy bank's needs of assets and liabilities allocation

* issue price bonds is rmb100 with a face value of rmb100, and interest shall be calculated at fixed interest rate on annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

