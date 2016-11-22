BRIEF-Bank of Communications updates on issuance of green financial bonds

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd :

* issued "2016 bank of communications co., ltd. Green financial bonds" in national inter-bank bond market of china

* Issue has been completed on 22 november 2016 with a total issuing scale of rmb30 billion

* proceeds raised from issue will be used to satisfy bank's needs of assets and liabilities allocation

* issue price bonds is rmb100 with a face value of rmb100, and interest shall be calculated at fixed interest rate on annual basis