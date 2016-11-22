FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-LSB Industries reports that its El Dorado, Arkansas facility resumes nitric acid production
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-LSB Industries reports that its El Dorado, Arkansas facility resumes nitric acid production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc :

* LSB Industries, Inc. announces that its El Dorado, Arkansas facility resumes nitric acid production

* Temporary solution is expected to enable El Dorado's nitric acid plant to operate at targeted capacity on an ongoing basis

* Work was completed to remedy a leak in nitrous oxide abatement vessel of El Dorado's new nitric acid plant

* Expenses related to construction of temporary bypass system were recognized in third and fourth quarters of 2016

* LSB Industries - expenses related to construction of temporary bypass system were recognized in Q3, Q4 2016, which company expects to recoup Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.