BRIEF-Bharti Airtel waives off transaction charges for USSD based mobile banking transactions till Dec. 31

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says co has waived off transaction charges for all ussd based mobile banking transactions over its network till december 31, 2016 Source text - ("To support customers during the ongoing demonetisation exercise, Bharti Airtel has waived off transaction charges for all USSD based mobile banking transactions over its network till December 31, 2016. We would encourage customers to leverage this benefit for their convenience." )