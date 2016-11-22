FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel waives off transaction charges for USSD based mobile banking transactions till Dec. 31
November 22, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel waives off transaction charges for USSD based mobile banking transactions till Dec. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says co has waived off transaction charges for all ussd based mobile banking transactions over its network till december 31, 2016 Source text - ("To support customers during the ongoing demonetisation exercise, Bharti Airtel has waived off transaction charges for all USSD based mobile banking transactions over its network till December 31, 2016. We would encourage customers to leverage this benefit for their convenience." ) Further company coverage:

