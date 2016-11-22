BRIEF-China Taifeng Beddings updates on findings in draft forensic report

Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd:

* Key findings of forensic investigation in the draft forensic report and updates on recent developments of suspension of trading

* FTI has now issued draft forensic investigation report

* Trading in shares on stock exchange remain suspended until further notice

* Noted findings from FTI report and discussed with EPRA about findings and proposed remedial measures

* From FTI’s review, it appears board considered 50% recovery of cash rebate in their break-even analysis prior to issuing approval of crp

* EPRA will submit internal control review report to co on findings identified & recommendations on remedial measures by 15 dec 2016

* Will adopt remedial measures to address deficiencies in company’s internal control policies and procedures as identified by FTI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: