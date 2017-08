Nov 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Allergan receives FDA clearance for the xen gel stent, a new surgical treatment for refractory glaucoma

* Allergan Plc - Allergan plans to launch xen in U.S. In early 2017

* Allergan Plc - Allergan plans to launch xen glaucoma treatment system in U.S. in early 2017