Nov 22 (Reuters) - Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :

* H1 net loss of 381,000 euros ($405,650.70) versus profit of 559,000 euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 14,000 euros versus 713,000 euros year ago

* This enables the group to confirm a return to a positive operating result for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)