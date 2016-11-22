BRIEF-Reunert says FY HEPS from continuing operations 570 cents/shr

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Reunert Ltd :

* Audited preliminary summarised consolidated results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended September 2016

* Says FY group revenue from continuing operations increased by 2.5 pct to 8.5 bln rand (2015: 8.3 bln rand)

* Says cash resources and money market deposits ended year at 2.4 bln rand

* Gross final cash dividend of 326.0 cents per ordinary share has been declared by directors for year ended Sept.30 2016

* FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations at 570 cents versus 576 cents year earlier

* In 2017, growth in second half of year is likely to be stronger than in first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)