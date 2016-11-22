FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Monsanto provides update on Bayer merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* Monsanto co - in connection with merger with Bayer, a purported class action lawsuit, captioned ken gawrych, was filed on nov. 16, 2016

* Monsanto- complaint asserts board breached fiduciary duties by agreeing to deal not adequately reflecting co's true value to obtain personal benefits

* Monsanto- complaint seeks to enjoin the consummation of the merger; monsanto believes the claims asserted in lawsuit are without merit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

