BRIEF-Monsanto provides update on Bayer merger

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* Monsanto co - in connection with merger with Bayer, a purported class action lawsuit, captioned ken gawrych, was filed on nov. 16, 2016

* Monsanto- complaint asserts board breached fiduciary duties by agreeing to deal not adequately reflecting co's true value to obtain personal benefits

* Monsanto- complaint seeks to enjoin the consummation of the merger; monsanto believes the claims asserted in lawsuit are without merit