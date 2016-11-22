FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hostess Brands' units enter into incremental assumption, amendment agreement
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 11:55 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Hostess Brands' units enter into incremental assumption, amendment agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc :

* Hostess Brands -on November 18, co’s units entered into incremental assumption and amendment agreement to first lien credit agreement - SEC filing

* Hostess Brands-pursuant to incremental assumption and amendment, first lien lenders made $915.75 million aggregate principal amount of refinancing term loans

* Hostess Brands - proceeds from refinancing term loans used to repay in full outstanding principal amount of term B loans under first lien credit agreement

* Proceeds from incremental term loans were used to repay in full all amounts outstanding under second lien credit agreement

* Hostess Brands-first lien lenders also made $83 million aggregate principal amount of incremental term loans to borrower under first lien credit agreement

* Hostess Brands-amended,restated first lien credit agreement provides for refinancing term loans, incremental term loans, revolving loans up to $100 million Source text: (bit.ly/2f23DWH) Further company coverage:

