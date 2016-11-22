FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric Co provides update on legal proceedings
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pacific Gas And Electric Co provides update on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co

* Pacific gas and electric co - utility submitted opening comments in second phase of 2015 gt&s rate case pending at cpuc

* Pacific gas and electric co - believes irs may find pd treatment in the 2015 gt&s rate case to be inconsistent with normalization rules - sec filing

* Pacific gas and electric co -doesn't believe pd intended to create risk that irs would find violation of its normalization rules, requests pd be modified

* Pacific gas and electric co -final phase two decision is expected to be issued within 30 days of the reply briefs

* Pacific gas and electric co-alternatively requests commission provide for memorandum account, advice letter to make ratemaking adjustments retroactively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.