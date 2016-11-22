FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rebosis to raise 533.8 mln rand through claw-back offer
November 22, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Rebosis to raise 533.8 mln rand through claw-back offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :

* Claw-Back offer declaration and finalisation announcement

* Will raise 533.8 mln rand from shareholders by way of a fully subscribed claw-back offer, at a price of 10.71 rand per ordinary share

* Says Billion and Nedbank will therefore be issued with up to 41.8 mln and 8.0 mln Rebosis shares respectively, at a price of 10.71 rand per share

* Claw-back offer lets co pursue acquisitive growth strategy without raising gearing levels or diluting existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

