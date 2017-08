Nov 22 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc -

* Roper Technologies increases dividend; marks 24th consecutive annual increase

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share

* Has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share

* New dividend represents a $0.05, or 17%, per share increase over dividend paid in each quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: