9 months ago
BRIEF-ABX air taking steps to end work stoppage
November 22, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ABX air taking steps to end work stoppage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc -

* ABX air taking steps to end work stoppage

* Air transport services group Inc - "We will seek a court order later tuesday to restore status quo operating environment"

* Notifying its customers and other affected parties about temporary interruptions in ABX's flight operations

* Air Transport Services Group - "ABX Air, Inc., is taking multiple steps to resolve and end an illegal work stoppage that began tuesday by its pilots" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

