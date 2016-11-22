BRIEF-ABX air taking steps to end work stoppage

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc -

* ABX air taking steps to end work stoppage

* Air transport services group Inc - "We will seek a court order later tuesday to restore status quo operating environment"

* Notifying its customers and other affected parties about temporary interruptions in ABX's flight operations

* Air Transport Services Group - "ABX Air, Inc., is taking multiple steps to resolve and end an illegal work stoppage that began tuesday by its pilots"