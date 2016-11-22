BRIEF-Takson Holdings Wong Tek Sun, Takson has resigned as an executive director, chairman of board and chief executive officer of company

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Takson Holdings Ltd :

* Wong Tek Sun, Takson has resigned as an executive director, chairman of board and chief executive officer of company

* Takson Holdings Ltd - Pang Shu Yuk, Adeline Rita has resigned as executive director, deputy chairlady of board and chief operating officer of company

* Ren Qinxin has been appointed as executive director and chairman of board

* Zhou Xinyu has been appointed as executive director and chief executive officer of company

* Niu Fang has been appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: