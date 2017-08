Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc :

* Tyson Foods Inc - CEO Tom Hayes' contract provides for, among other things, an annual base salary of $1.2 million - SEC filing

* Tyson Foods Inc - Donnie Smith has agreed to provide consulting services to the co in exchange for an annual fee of $2.3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2ggacT8) Further company coverage: