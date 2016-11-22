BRIEF-Visa modifies policies on debit routing

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :

* Visa modifies policies on debit routing

* Visa Inc - modifications and clarifications follow new guidance recently issued from federal reserve and address a federal trade commission inquiry

* Visa Inc - providing additional clarification that merchants can use common debit aid exclusively to route u.s. Debit transactions if they choose

* Visa Inc - merchants are also not required to ask cardholder to choose aid or network for processing debit transactions

* Visa Inc - merchants can continue to automatically ask, or prompt, a Visa cardholder to enter a pin on in-person transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: