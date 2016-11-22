FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Medtronic CEO says disappointed by Q2, but headwinds are largely temporary: Conf Call
November 22, 2016

BRIEF-Medtronic CEO says disappointed by Q2, but headwinds are largely temporary: Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic CEO says he expects pressures in CRHF (part of Medtronic's heart division) to continue through the fiscal year

* Medtronic CEO says he expects diabetes unit to return to double digit growth once their "artificial pancreas" device is fully on the market next fiscal year

* Medtronic CEO says spine division growth was 1 percent - strongest growth in seven quarters - and gained global spine share

* Medtronic CEO: Lower-than-expected emerging market revenue, hurt by middle east where revenue fell as government's deal with higher deficit due to falling oil prices

* Medtronic CEO says disappointed by Q2, but headwinds are largely temporary Further company coverage:

