Nov 22 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp :

* Navistar International - entered into amendment no. 8 to note purchase agreement

* Navistar International Corp - NPA agreement extends scheduled purchase expiration date to November 18, 2017 - sec filing

* Navistar International- NPA amendment amends note purchase agreement to reduce commitment of credit suisse to $125 million, of Bank Of America to $200 million Source text - bit.ly/2gGdxhR Further company coverage: