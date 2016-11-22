FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum enters plan support agreement with its shareholders and senior noteholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp :

* Ultra Petroleum enters plan support agreement with its shareholders and senior noteholders

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan provides for a comprehensive restructuring of all allowable claims against and interests in ultra entities

* Ultra Petroleum-PSA sets terms pursuant to which parties agreed to support plan of reorganization at plan value of $6.25 billion, $6.0 billion, or $5.5 billion

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan includes conversion of outstanding unsecured senior notes issued by UPL to newly-issued shares of common stock in UPL

* Ultra Petroleum - backstop agreement sets terms under which parties have agreed to fund a $580.0 million offering of rights to purchase shares of co

* Ultra Petroleum - plan includes xchange of unsecured senior notes issued by UPL's subsidiary for new unsecured notes issued by ultra resources and cash

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan includes payment in full of all other allowed claims against ultra entities in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

