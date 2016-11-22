BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q2 EPS $0.57

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc :

* Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.57

* Alimentation couche tard inc qtrly earnings per share excluding items $0.58

* Alimentation Couche Tard - qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 2.3 pct in U.S., 3.4 pct in Europe and 1.2 pct in Canada

* Alimentation Couche Tard qtrly total revenue $8,445.5 million versus $8,436.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $8.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S