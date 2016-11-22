FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q2 EPS $0.57
November 22, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q2 EPS $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc :

* Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.57

* Alimentation couche tard inc qtrly earnings per share excluding items $0.58

* Alimentation Couche Tard - qtrly same-store merchandise revenues up 2.3 pct in U.S., 3.4 pct in Europe and 1.2 pct in Canada

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Alimentation Couche Tard qtrly total revenue $8,445.5 million versus $8,436.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $8.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

