Nov 22 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc -

* A new set of device makers joined amazon dash replenishment program

* Device makers joining Amazon dash replenishment program include Genican, Honeywell, Nestle And Weplenish

* New products to be integrated with dash replenishment are whirlpool smart dishwasher, pur ultimate bluetooth enabled faucet filtration system