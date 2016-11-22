FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fluidigm's board adopts a tax benefit preservation plan
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fluidigm's board adopts a tax benefit preservation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp -

* Says its board of directors has adopted a tax benefit preservation plan

* Fluidigm Corp says the plan designed to preserve significant potential long-term tax benefit associated with co's net operating loss carryforwards

* Says intends to seek stockholder approval of plan at its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* After plan takes effect, any acquisition of 4.99% or more of co's common stock without approval would be subject to significant dilution in that person's or group's ownership interest in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

