BRIEF-Fluidigm's board adopts a tax benefit preservation plan

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp -

* Says its board of directors has adopted a tax benefit preservation plan

* Fluidigm Corp says the plan designed to preserve significant potential long-term tax benefit associated with co's net operating loss carryforwards

* Says intends to seek stockholder approval of plan at its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* After plan takes effect, any acquisition of 4.99% or more of co's common stock without approval would be subject to significant dilution in that person's or group's ownership interest in co