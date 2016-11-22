BRIEF-Dollar Tree CEO on conf call- Believe we will surpass expected synergies target of $300 mln

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc
* CEO on conf call- believe we will ultimately surpass expected synergies target of $300 million in run rate by end of first 3 years with family dollar
* CEO - top-performing categories for dollar tree include snacks and beverages, household products, seasonal, toys and party supplies
* CEO - sales in discretionary categories outpaced sales in consumables for Q3
* Dollar Tree CEO - "customers shopping our stores more often and we continue to attract new customers every day. And when customers are in the store, they are buying more"
* Dollar Tree - Family Dollar banner had low single-digit negative same-store sales in Q3; August was slightly positive
* Dollar Tree - completed national rollout of smart coupons in Q3, already have over 1 million customers signed up
* CEO- "consumers looking for value no matter what the state of the economy"
* Will continue to experience a higher-than-normal degree of cannibalization to Dollar Tree comps as part of re-bannering