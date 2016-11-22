Toyota recalls 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix sliding door issue
Nov 22 Toyota Motor Corp said it was recalling about 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix an issue that may arise while operating sliding doors of the vehicles.
Nov 22 Dollar Tree Inc
* CEO on conf call- believe we will ultimately surpass expected synergies target of $300 million in run rate by end of first 3 years with family dollar
* CEO - top-performing categories for dollar tree include snacks and beverages, household products, seasonal, toys and party supplies
* CEO - sales in discretionary categories outpaced sales in consumables for Q3
* Dollar Tree CEO - "customers shopping our stores more often and we continue to attract new customers every day. And when customers are in the store, they are buying more"
* Dollar Tree - Family Dollar banner had low single-digit negative same-store sales in Q3; August was slightly positive
* Dollar Tree - completed national rollout of smart coupons in Q3, already have over 1 million customers signed up
* CEO- "consumers looking for value no matter what the state of the economy"
* Will continue to experience a higher-than-normal degree of cannibalization to Dollar Tree comps as part of re-bannering Further company coverage:
* Canada defence minister: will explore the purchase of 18 new Boeing Super Hornet aircraft (corrects from "will buy 18 new") (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
MONTREAL, Nov 21 Investors Group and GWL Realty Advisors are set to buy two Montreal office buildings from Germany's KanAm Grund Group for around C$415 million ($308.99 million), though the transaction has not been finalized, two sources familiar with the deal said.