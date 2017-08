Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says U.S. credit card asset quality is likely to continue to weaken over near to medium term

* Fitch on U.S. credit card asset quality - Expects higher loss provisioning will be a headwind for profitability in 2017

* Fitch - 2017 sector outlook for finance,leasing companies is negative,in part due to expected asset quality reversion which would challenge profitability

* Fitch - 2017 rating outlook for finance and leasing companies is stable

