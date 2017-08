Nov 22 (Reuters) - Joy City Property Ltd :

* Discloseable transaction- acquisition of the entire interest in Gain Success Limited

* Buyer (a wholly- owned subsidiary of company) and sellers entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Preliminary purchase price is determined at RMB1.40 billion for the deal

* Unit has agreed to acquire sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of Gain Success Ltd