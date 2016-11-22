BRIEF-Baxter presented exploratory research on the removal of inflammation-related molecules during extracorporeal blood purification therapy

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc :

* Baxter International Inc - presented exploratory research on the removal of inflammation-related molecules during extracorporeal blood purification therapy

* Baxter - in vitro studies concluded that blood purification membranes can remove molecules that have been linked to inflammation

* Baxter International Inc - research highlights potential to use extracorporeal blood purification in new therapeutic applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: