9 months ago
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple sees Bai's 2017 income from operations at $79 mln
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple sees Bai's 2017 income from operations at $79 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple CFO says "it'll take a couple of years, maybe three, to get above our cost of capital" -conf call

* Dr Pepper Snapple CFO referring to deal to buy antioxidant drinks maker Bai -conf call

* Dr Pepper Snapple CEO says "no significant change" in allied brands strategy -conf call

* Dr Pepper Snapple CEO says Bai deal will give co an opportunity to see what more it can do with online sales -conf call

* Dr Pepper Snapple CFO sees Bai's income from operations at $79 million in 2017-conf call Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

